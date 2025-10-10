Friday, October 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Eight villages flooded in Khulna, residents face food, water shortage

A 150-foot embankment in Botbunia, Tildanga Union, Dacope, collapsed Tuesday night due to the Dhaki River currents

Eight villages flooded in Khulna, residents face food, water shortage. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 01:59 PM

A breached embankment in Dacope, Khulna, was successfully repaired within two days after tidal waters inundated eight villages, causing severe shortages of food and drinking water. 

Paddy crops on 302 bighas of land were at risk, but the repair safeguarded most of them.

The 150-foot embankment in the Botbunia area of Tildanga Union collapsed around 11:30pm on Tuesday due to the strong currents of the Dhaki River. 

A temporary repair on Wednesday night was breached again during the subsequent high tide, submerging villages including Uttar Kaminibasia, Botbunia, Nishankhali, Arakhali, Dakkhin Kaminibasia, Bhadla Bunia, Mashamari, Gorkhali, and Kakra Bunia.

Continuous tidal surges affected around 20,000 residents, many of whom were rendered homeless or stranded in waterlogged homes. Paddy fields, fish enclosures, and vegetable gardens were inundated, with preliminary damage estimates reaching several hundred million taka.

Repair efforts began early Wednesday morning, led by the Water Development Board, but strong currents and insufficient soil hindered progress. The Dacope Upazila administration closely monitored the operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Khulna, Md Toufikur Rahman, visited the affected areas, interacted with residents, and distributed relief materials, including dry food, rice, lentils, oil, jaggery, and spices. 

He assured residents that all necessary measures were being taken to restore the embankment and instructed officials to compile a list of affected individuals for government assistance.

According to Nazrul Islam, deputy director of Agricultural Extension, Khulna, the repair secured the paddy crops, though 15 bighas were damaged and a 100-meter section of the embankment eroded. Compensation measures, including vegetable seeds for homestead cultivation, are being arranged for affected farmers.

Ashraful Alam, executive engineer of the Khulna Water Development Board, said that despite challenges posed by strong currents and soil shortages, the embankment was successfully repaired last night. Relief packages have been distributed to 280 families in total.

Topics:

Khulna
Read More

Coastal Khulna’s disabled children abandoned by society

KCC conducts eviction drive to clear footpaths in Khulna

Target set to vaccinate over 600,000 children against typhoid in Khulna

Man killed by son, daughter-in-law over loan dispute in Khulna

Youth shot dead while asleep through window in Khulna

Khulna lights up for 980 mandaps for Durga Puja

Latest News

Ex-Navy chief Sarwar Jahan Nizam passes away

Fakhrul: Fair election only path to restore democracy

BMD: Rains may continue in parts of Bangladesh

10-year-old burned as crude bomb explodes in Mirpur

Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam placed on life support again

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x