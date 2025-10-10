Eight villages flooded in Khulna, residents face food, water shortage

A breached embankment in Dacope, Khulna, was successfully repaired within two days after tidal waters inundated eight villages, causing severe shortages of food and drinking water.

Paddy crops on 302 bighas of land were at risk, but the repair safeguarded most of them.

The 150-foot embankment in the Botbunia area of Tildanga Union collapsed around 11:30pm on Tuesday due to the strong currents of the Dhaki River.

A temporary repair on Wednesday night was breached again during the subsequent high tide, submerging villages including Uttar Kaminibasia, Botbunia, Nishankhali, Arakhali, Dakkhin Kaminibasia, Bhadla Bunia, Mashamari, Gorkhali, and Kakra Bunia.

Continuous tidal surges affected around 20,000 residents, many of whom were rendered homeless or stranded in waterlogged homes. Paddy fields, fish enclosures, and vegetable gardens were inundated, with preliminary damage estimates reaching several hundred million taka.

Repair efforts began early Wednesday morning, led by the Water Development Board, but strong currents and insufficient soil hindered progress. The Dacope Upazila administration closely monitored the operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Khulna, Md Toufikur Rahman, visited the affected areas, interacted with residents, and distributed relief materials, including dry food, rice, lentils, oil, jaggery, and spices.

He assured residents that all necessary measures were being taken to restore the embankment and instructed officials to compile a list of affected individuals for government assistance.

According to Nazrul Islam, deputy director of Agricultural Extension, Khulna, the repair secured the paddy crops, though 15 bighas were damaged and a 100-meter section of the embankment eroded. Compensation measures, including vegetable seeds for homestead cultivation, are being arranged for affected farmers.

Ashraful Alam, executive engineer of the Khulna Water Development Board, said that despite challenges posed by strong currents and soil shortages, the embankment was successfully repaired last night. Relief packages have been distributed to 280 families in total.