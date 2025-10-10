Hasnat releases fish on broken road to highlight authorities’ neglect

In a unique form of protest, Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer of the South Region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), released live fish into the pothole-ridden Debidwar–Chandina regional road in Debidwar Upazila of Comilla on Friday morning.

Hasnat staged the symbolic protest in the Kachisar area during a public campaign, drawing attention to the authorities’ negligence in repairing the 14.5km-long road.

Locals said the Debidwar–Chandina road is a vital connector between the Dhaka–Chittagong and Comilla–Sylhet highways. However, the road has long remained dilapidated, filled with large potholes that make travel extremely difficult.

During rain, stagnant water turns the road into a hazard, often leading to accidents and fatalities.

Residents joining the protest expressed their frustration over the delays in renovation.

NCP leader Hasnat said people commute on this road every day, and recently a young man died there.

“If the authorities cannot fix it, they might as well turn it into a fish farm. At least people could eat the fish. I’m releasing fish here today, and I urge others to do the same,” he said.