Friday, October 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Hasnat releases fish on broken road to highlight authorities’ neglect

'If the authorities cannot fix it, they might as well turn it into a fish farm'

Photo: UNB
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 01:27 PM

In a unique form of protest, Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer of the South Region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), released live fish into the pothole-ridden Debidwar–Chandina regional road in Debidwar Upazila of Comilla on Friday morning.

Hasnat staged the symbolic protest in the Kachisar area during a public campaign, drawing attention to the authorities’ negligence in repairing the 14.5km-long road.

Locals said the Debidwar–Chandina road is a vital connector between the Dhaka–Chittagong and Comilla–Sylhet highways. However, the road has long remained dilapidated, filled with large potholes that make travel extremely difficult.

During rain, stagnant water turns the road into a hazard, often leading to accidents and fatalities.

Residents joining the protest expressed their frustration over the delays in renovation.

NCP leader Hasnat said people commute on this road every day, and recently a young man died there.

“If the authorities cannot fix it, they might as well turn it into a fish farm. At least people could eat the fish. I’m releasing fish here today, and I urge others to do the same,” he said.

Topics:

Hasnat Abdullah
Read More

Hasnat Abdullah: Those spending crores to be MPs want business, not people’s welfare

Hasnat says NCP unfairly blamed for interim government’s failures

Hasnat: Slut-shaming women isn’t politics, it’s misogyny

Hasnat: EC acting on hidden influence

Hasnat: ‘July Declaration incomplete, Cox’s Bazar trip a silent protest’

NCP seeks explanation from 5 leaders over Cox’s Bazar trip

Latest News

Saka lights up England's confident friendly win over Wales

Scotland keep World Cup dream alive with Greece comeback, Dutch win

South Africa's De Klerk stuns India in Women's World Cup thriller

Amoura scores twice as Algeria qualify for 2026 World Cup

RU teacher killed, another injured in road crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x