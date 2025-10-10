Banned ilish catching nets seized in Pirojpur

A mobile court, conducted jointly by the upazila administration and the Department of Fisheries, has seized and destroyed a total of 2,500 meters of illegal ilish catching nets during a drive in Indurkani Upazila of Pirojpur district.

The court, led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Hasan Bin Mohammad Ali, conducted the drive on the Baleshwar River at the Lahuri and Char Gazipur areas on Wednesday and recovered 2,500 meters of banned current nets and six 'charghera' nets.

However, sensing the presence of law enforcement agencies, the unscrupulous fishermen managed to flee, leaving their nets on the river.

The recovered nets were later publicly burnt in the presence of the mobile court at the Upazila Parishad premises.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Fahad Rahman said: "We are conducting regular patrols and drives on the Baleshwar River to protect mother ilish."