Friday, October 10, 2025

Banned ilish catching nets seized in Pirojpur

The recovered nets were later publicly burnt in the presence of the mobile court at the Upazila Parishad premises

A mobile court, led by Indurkani Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasan Bin Mohammad Ali, seizes 2,500 meters of illegal ilish catching nets during a joint drive with the Department of Fisheries on the Baleshwar River in Pirojpur on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 01:36 AM

A mobile court, conducted jointly by the upazila administration and the Department of Fisheries, has seized and destroyed a total of 2,500 meters of illegal ilish catching nets during a drive in Indurkani Upazila of Pirojpur district. 

The court, led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Hasan Bin Mohammad Ali, conducted the drive on the Baleshwar River at the Lahuri and Char Gazipur areas on Wednesday and recovered 2,500 meters of banned current nets and six 'charghera' nets. 

However, sensing the presence of law enforcement agencies, the unscrupulous fishermen managed to flee, leaving their nets on the river.

The recovered nets were later publicly burnt in the presence of the mobile court at the Upazila Parishad premises. 

Upazila Fisheries Officer Fahad Rahman said: "We are conducting regular patrols and drives on the Baleshwar River to protect mother ilish."

PirojpurIlish Fishing
