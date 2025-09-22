Coast Guard: Weapons, ammo seized in Pirojpur, Mongla

Members of the Bangladesh Coast Guard conducted two separate operations on Monday morning in Pirojpur and Mongla, seizing weapons, ammunition, stolen fuel, boats, and various other items.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint raid was conducted at 6am in the Khetachhira area of Pirojpur’s Mathbaria upazila. Authorities recovered one locally made firearm and four rounds of ammunition from a wooden boat, said Lt Commander Siam-ul-Haque, Coast Guard media officer

In a separate operation at 7am near Katakhali, adjacent to Mongla’s silo area, a fiber engine boat was searched. Officials seized around 2,220 liters of stolen burnt Mobil oil, worth approximately Tk20.45 lakh, along with an electric motor, three sacks of Murli Premium Tea-Coffee Mix, six bundles of wire rope, and the boat used in smuggling.

The suspects fled after sensing the presence of the Coast Guard, and no arrests were made. Legal proceedings were underway concerning the seized items.

The Coast Guard stated that such operations will continue to curb crime in coastal areas.