CHT leaders call for peace accord reassessment, inclusion of all communities

Former military officers and leaders of various organizations from the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) have stressed the need to reassess the Peace Accord and ensure the participation of all communities to achieve lasting peace in the region.

They said the peace process should not be limited to the Chakma, Marma, and Tripura communities, but must include all ethnic groups residing in the CHT.

The remarks were made on Wednesday during a discussion titled “The Problematic Chittagong Hill Tracts: Quest for Peace”, held at the Retired Armed Forces Welfare Association (RAWA) Club in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

The keynote paper was presented by Major General (Retd) Kamaruzzaman, who reviewed the history of governance in the region and claimed that India remains involved in the current crisis.

He added that the problem cannot be resolved without patriotism and national awareness, stressing the importance of avoiding foreign intelligence manipulation and misinformation.

RAWA President Colonel (Retd) Abdul Haque, who chaired the event, said the army has long played a vital role in maintaining peace and territorial integrity in the CHT.

However, he noted that several provisions of the Peace Accord are constitutionally contradictory, making its reassessment essential.

He added that the issue should not be viewed as solely a military responsibility — local residents, civilian leaders and administrative authorities must also be engaged.

He further praised the contributions of the army and air force, noting that their courage and sacrifices have preserved the region’s sovereignty.

“Many army officers and soldiers have embraced martyrdom; we pray for the salvation of their souls,” he said.

He also pointed out that development funds allocated for the region have not been properly utilized.

“Much of the development allocation from the past 50 years has yet to reach the hill districts, frustrating the local population,” he remarked.

The RAWA president also stressed the need to enhance cultural and social activities, as well as sports, to strengthen bonds between hill and plain dwellers.

Emphasizing the importance of unified leadership, he said: “The army alone cannot bear the responsibility of resolving the CHT issue. Lasting peace will be possible only through the active involvement of citizens, administration, intellectuals, religious scholars, and journalists. We will send recommendations to the government, the army, and political leadership.”

CSD Coordinator Thoaiying Ching Mong Shak said both local and national policies have influenced the rise of conflicts and factions in the CHT.

He noted that focusing only on the Chakma, Marma and Tripura groups cannot ensure peace.

“Land must be arranged for the landless people in the hills, and all ethnic communities must be included in the process of peace and development. Only then can neighboring or foreign powers be prevented from conspiring over the region,” he said.

Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Mahmud Hussain, who served in the CHT from 1980 to 1987, said the region’s sovereignty has been preserved because of the army’s presence.

“We worked in 400 camps to restore peace at that time. It is important to assess whether that commitment still exists. Alongside this, local leadership must be developed,” he said, adding that recent incidents resemble those of 2017, where rumors led to clashes and vandalism allegedly influenced by a neighboring country.

Major General Jahangir Kabir Talukder said there is a crisis of leadership in the hills.

“The rumors are being spread by the UPDF and India. Media coverage often lacks balance, which worsens the situation. As several clauses of the Peace Accord are constitutionally inconsistent, their review and reassessment are imperative,” he said.

Chittagong University Professor Mahfuz Parvez said sustainable peace will not be possible unless both Bengali and indigenous communities in the hills are equally engaged.

Referring to the recent unrest, he said: "The 2017 incidents showed how rumors led to violence and vandalism, while one-sided media reports further complicated the situation.”

Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman said the crisis in the CHT has deepened due to Indian influence and collaboration with local groups.

He warned that such interference could intensify ahead of the next national election, urging both the army and the people to remain vigilant.

He also stressed the need to highlight the sacrifices of martyred soldiers in the region, saying: “Their contributions must be publicly acknowledged to inspire national awareness.”