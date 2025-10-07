Yunus calls for quality education, nutrition for every girl child

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today said every girl child must be ensured safety, quality education, nutrition, and must be transformed into skilled human resources as they will be the future mothers, future citizens.

“About 45% of the total population of Bangladesh is children, almost half of whom are girls. Therefore, our future mothers, future citizens - these girls must be ensured safety, quality education, nutrition, and must be transformed into skilled human resources,” he said.

The chief adviser said this in a message on the eve of National Girl Child Day-2025.

He said these girls are the dream of the future who will work fearlessly for the welfare of the motherland, and will stand with Bangladesh with their heads held high before the world.

Prof Yunus said National Girl Child Day-2025 will be observed nationwide with the theme “I am a girl child – I build dreams, I fight with courage, I work for the welfare of the country”.

“I think this is a very timely, befitting theme,” he said.

He extended his heartfelt greetings to all the girl children of Bangladesh and their guardians.

The chief adviser expressed his thanks and gratitude to everyone involved in the implementation of the programs organized on the occasion of this day.

"With a view to make a democratic transformation of Bangladesh, adolescent girls and women were at the forefront of the mass uprising of the students-workers-people. They showed us the dream of building a new Bangladesh," he said.

Prof Yunus said the current interim government is working to ensure the rights and dignity of all citizens of the country, regardless of gender.

“With the aim of ensuring equality between girls and boys in our society, the government is implementing several constitutional and structural reform programs, including the recommendations of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission,” he said.

He wished success of all the programs organized on the occasion of National Girl Child Day-2025.