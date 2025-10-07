9.5 lakh children to get typhoid vaccines in Bogra

A total of 9.5 lakh children will be brought under the typhoid vaccination campaign in Bogra district under the government's Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

So far, registration of 2.5 lakh children has already been completed.

The information was revealed at a district-level consultation meeting held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Bogra Hosna Afroza presided over the meeting.

Among others, Superintendent of Police Zedan Al Musa, Chief Executive Officer of the District Council Gazi Shahnewaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mejbaul Karim, Civil Surgeon Dr Khurshid Alam, Senior Information Officer Mahfuzar Rahman, President of Bogra Press Club Rezaul Hasan Ranu, President of Bogra Journalists Union Ganesh Das, General Secretary SM Abu Sayeed, and Unicef representative Shahidul Hasan, were present.

The campaign will begin on October 12, Under the program, one dose of typhoid vaccine will be administered to all children aged between 9 months and 15 years, including students from pre-primary to grade 9.

Health officials noted that children suffering from fever would not be vaccinated until they fully recover.

Speakers at the meeting stressed the importance of public awareness and the need to counter misinformation to ensure the success of the campaign.