Monday, October 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
ISPR: Huge arms, ammo recovered from UPDF hideout in Khagrachhari

Top local group commander of UPDF, Sumen Chakma, managed to flee the scene, ISPR 

A team of Bangladesh Army early on Monday conducted a raid at a UPDF hideout in the deep forest at Juboneshwar Para of Panchari upazila of Khagrachhari. Photo: BSS
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 06:51 PM

A team of Bangladesh Army early conducted a raid at a UPDF hideout in the deep forest at Juboneshwar Para of Panchari upazila of Khagrachhari in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and recovered huge arms and ammunitions early Monday, according to a press release of the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Meanwhile, sensing the presence of army personnel, during the drive, the top local group commander of the United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF) Sumen Chakma,  fled the scene.

One pistol, one magazine, two rounds of ammunition, 15 banners, two walkie- talkie chargers, two mobile phones, sharp weapons and several equipment were recovered from the UPDF den, the ISPR release added.

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyInter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)United People's Democratic Front (UPDF)
