Ashulia factory blaze rages as firefighters struggle with water scarcity

Members of the Bangladesh Army are also assisting the Fire Service

Firefighters, army struggle to contain Ashulia factory blaze amid water shortage. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 06:24 PM

Firefighters and army personnel are struggling to contain a fire at Ayesha Garments in Jamgara, Ashulia, due to a shortage of water.

The blaze, which originated on the second floor of the eight-storey factory around 12pm on Monday, spread rapidly, prompting fire service units from multiple stations in the Ashulia industrial area to rush to the scene. No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire service sources said the alert was received at 12:19pm, and units reached the site by 12:38pm. Nine fire service units were currently engaged in firefighting operations.

“Currently, nine units—three from DEPZ and three from Zirabo—are working to control the blaze. There is heavy smoke and heat. We are trying our best to bring it under control, but it will take more time. Further details will be shared later,” said Alauddin, deputy director of Fire Service Zone-4.

Sabuj Islam, duty officer at the Zirabo Fire Station, added that as of 3pm, the fire had not yet been fully contained.

Firefighters said they initially struggled due to a lack of water but later managed to source water from a nearby garment factory and a pond. Members of the Bangladesh Army are also assisting the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

A duty officer at DEPZ Fire Station said: “We received the fire alert at 12:19pm and immediately dispatched three units to the spot. Due to the severity of the fire, three more units from Zirabo joined the operation.”

The fire broke out at Ayesha Clothing Ltd, a factory under the Palmal Group. As of the latest reports, the blaze was still not fully under control, though its intensity decreased.

