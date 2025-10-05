World Teachers' Day celebrated in Magura

World Teachers' Day was celebrated on Sunday in Mohammadpur Upazila of Magura district with various programs.

On this occasion, the Mohammadpur Upazila World Teachers' Day Celebration Committee organized a colourful rally in Sunday morning.

The rally began from the Mohammadpur Upazila Parishad premises, paraded through the main streets of the town and concluded at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Teachers, students, journalists, distinguished guests from various educational institutions, and representatives of social and cultural organizations participated in the rally.

After the rally, a discussion was held at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Speakers at the meeting said that teachers are the architects of nation-building and through their guidance, society is enlightened with knowledge, morality, and humanity. They noted that teachers not only impart lessons but also lead future generations on the right path.

Speakers further stated that the role of teachers is crucial in ensuring quality education. They emphasized that proper respect, fair opportunities, and modern training for teachers are essential demands of the time.