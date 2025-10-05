Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Three dead in separate motorcycle accidents in Gazipur

Legal action regarding the incidents is currently underway, confirms police

Map of Gazipur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 12:26 PM

Three people have died in separate motorcycle accidents in Gazipur, while two others, including a rider, sustained injuries. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be confirmed by the police.

The incidents occurred on Saturday, at around 11:30pm on the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway in Rajendrapur and the Rice Research Institute areas under the Gazipur Metro Sadar police station.

Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Metro Sadar, confirmed that two people died in the motorcycle accident in Rajendrapur. The police are yet to release detailed information about the accident.

Following the reports, the police recovered the bodies and sent them to Gazipur Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue.

Separately, around midnight, three people were travelling on a motorcycle towards Chowrasta. Near the Rice Research Institute area on the Shibbari–Chandana Chowrasta road under the same police station, the motorcycle collided head-on with a private car.

One young man, riding at the back, was thrown onto the road and died on the spot. The rider and another passenger were injured. The two seriously injured were taken to Gazipur Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital. Legal action regarding the incidents is currently underway, the police officer added.

Topics:

AccidentGazipurDied
Read More

15 injured as bus overturns inside Karnaphuli Tunnel

Three, including child, killed in Gazipur road accident

Two children missing as boat capsizes during idol immersion in Turag River

Two die as train hits motorcycle in Bogra

Man arrested for raping 8-year-old in Gazipur

200 birds killed in Gazipur market fire

Latest News

Light to moderate rain likely across the country

Meeting held between Mirza Fakhrul and UN resident coordinator

NBR directs strengthening of tax intelligence operations

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

NSU student beaten over allegation of desecrating the Quran

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x