Three dead in separate motorcycle accidents in Gazipur

Three people have died in separate motorcycle accidents in Gazipur, while two others, including a rider, sustained injuries. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be confirmed by the police.

The incidents occurred on Saturday, at around 11:30pm on the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway in Rajendrapur and the Rice Research Institute areas under the Gazipur Metro Sadar police station.

Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Metro Sadar, confirmed that two people died in the motorcycle accident in Rajendrapur. The police are yet to release detailed information about the accident.

Following the reports, the police recovered the bodies and sent them to Gazipur Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue.

Separately, around midnight, three people were travelling on a motorcycle towards Chowrasta. Near the Rice Research Institute area on the Shibbari–Chandana Chowrasta road under the same police station, the motorcycle collided head-on with a private car.

One young man, riding at the back, was thrown onto the road and died on the spot. The rider and another passenger were injured. The two seriously injured were taken to Gazipur Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital. Legal action regarding the incidents is currently underway, the police officer added.