Addl SP injured in clash over illegal toll collection in Narsingdi

An Additional Superintendent of Police was injured after being attacked by a mob while trying to stop illegal toll collection at Arshinagar Mor in Narsingdi town on Saturday.

The injured official was Additional SP Anwar Hossain of (Sadar Circle). Several other police personnel were also hurt in the incident.

Police said the clash occurred around 11am when Additional SP Anwar Hossain and eight officers, returning from a body recovery in Birpur area, spotted individuals collecting money from auto-rickshaw and CNG-run autorickshaw drivers in exchange for receipts. After detaining two of them, they were attacked by a group of 40–50 people, who also snatched the detainees.

Anwar Hossain, who confirmed the incident around noon, said: “Within moments, a mob formed and attacked me. I lost consciousness and was kicked and beaten. Locals later rescued me and took me to the hospital.”

Dr Farida Gulshana Kabir, resident officer at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, said the officer was treated for blood clots from injuries to his neck and legs and was referred to Razarbagh Police Hospital in Dhaka for advanced care.

Police maintained that toll collection at the stand is illegal and alleged the attackers were associates of the stand lessee. The lessee of the Arshinagar stand, Alamgir Hossain, denied the assault, claiming: “The allegation is entirely false. The additional SP fell on his own and sustained injuries. Our lease is valid, and I have all necessary documents.”

Additional SP Anwar also cited a High Court injunction prohibiting toll collection on the road, adding that the attackers disregarded the legal order.