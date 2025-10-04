15 injured as bus overturns inside Karnaphuli Tunnel

At least 15 passengers were injured after a bus lost control and overturned inside the Karnaphuli Tunnel in Chittagong on Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1:35pm when a passenger bus heading from Patenga to Anwara overturned on the Patenga end of the tunnel, said Golam Samdani Himel, assistant engineer (Toll and Traffic) of the Karnaphuli Tunnel.

“The bus lost control and overturned while entering from the Patenga side. Several passengers sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals by tunnel security vehicles and ambulances,” he said, adding that none of the injuries appeared to be critical.

Eyewitness Saiful Islam, who was inside the tunnel during the crash, said: “I saw the bus swaying and then hitting the wall before it overturned. Passengers started screaming in panic, and some were pulled out with bleeding injuries.”

Traffic movement on one side of the tunnel was temporarily halted following the incident but later resumed after the damaged bus was removed, officials said.