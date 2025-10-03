Govt extends assistance to affected-families in Khagrachhari

The Khagrachari district administration has stepped forward to assist families and business establishments impacted by recent incidents that occurred in the region.

Immediate relief and cash assistance were distributed on Friday to the victims. The distribution took place at the Khagrachhari stadium and the adjacent areas of Sadar upazila.

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner (DC) ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker assured the people that the district administration is always beside the families affected by the violence.

He pledged that the administration will provide maximum cooperation for their rehabilitation in the future. The DC also confirmed that legal measures have been taken against those involved in the incident and strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent any recurrence of such unwelcome situations.

The district administration provided aid to 27 affected families, with each family receiving 30kg of rice and Tk7,500 in financial assistance. Local residents believe that this initiative by the administration will bring some measure of relief to the affected families.