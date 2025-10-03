Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt extends assistance to affected-families in Khagrachhari

Strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent any recurrence of unwelcome situations, says Khagrachhari DC

District administration has stepped forward to assist families and business establishments impacted by recent incidents in Khagrachhari. Photo: BSS
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 07:36 PM

The Khagrachari district administration has stepped forward to assist families and business establishments impacted by recent incidents that occurred in the region.

Immediate relief and cash assistance were distributed on Friday to the victims. The distribution took place at the Khagrachhari stadium and the adjacent areas of Sadar upazila.

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner (DC) ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker assured the people that the district administration is always beside the families affected by the violence.

He pledged that the administration will provide maximum cooperation for their rehabilitation in the future. The DC also confirmed that legal measures have been taken against those involved in the incident and strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent any recurrence of such unwelcome situations.

The district administration provided aid to 27 affected families, with each family receiving 30kg of rice and Tk7,500 in financial assistance. Local residents believe that this initiative by the administration will bring some measure of relief to the affected families.

Topics:

Khagrachhari
Read More

BanglaFact: India Today report on Khagrachhari incident baseless

Khagrachhari violence: 1,000 unidentified sued in 3 cases

Home adviser: Plot to disrupt Durga Puja in hills foiled

Rumor Scanner: Myanmar's footage being used to mislead people in Khagrachhari

Section 144 remains despite blockade suspension in Khagrachhari

Blockade suspended in Khagrachhari

Latest News

JU students protest Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Marufa’s fiery burst puts her in cricket’s spotlight

Indian army chief threatens to wipe Pakistan off the map

Wasa forms body to assess water production, system loss

Pabna set for improved connectivity as officials study new rail link

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x