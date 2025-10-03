Body of 27-year-old recovered 22 hours after drowning in Bandarban

The body of a tourist who drowned in the Matamuhuri River in Lama upazila on Thursday has been recovered by divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohan, 27, son of Abu Hannan Sarkar of UCB Chattar area in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Police said Sohan and his friend Md Shakil arrived in Bandarban on Thursday morning and checked into White Peak Station Resort at Minjhiri Shada Pathor in Fasiakhali union. Around 1:30pm, they went to bathe in the river beside the resort. While Shakil managed to return to shore, Sohan was swept away by the current.

After nearly 22 hours of continuous search, a fire service diving team recovered his body from about 40 feet underwater at 11am on Friday.

Lama police station OC Tofazzal Hossain, family members, and representatives of the Lama Tourism Owners’ Association were present during the recovery.

Md Abdullah, sub-officer of Lama Fire Service, said the body will be handed over to the family following legal formalities.