Boat capsize during idol immersion: One of two missing children found dead

At around 10am, the divers recovered the body of Ankita Rani

Two children went missing after a boat capsized during idol immersion in the Turag river in the Chapair area of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 12:45 PM

A boat capsized in the Turag River at Chandra area in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur during the immersion of idols, leaving two children missing, one of whom was later recovered dead by a team of divers from the Fire Service.

The deceased was identified as Ankita Rani, 2, daughter of Swapon from Hizaltali area of Kaliakair upazila.

The missing child, Tanmoy Moni Das, 7, is the son of Taposh from the same area.

The accident occurred around 5:30 pm on Thursday on the western side of the Chapair Bridge.

According to eyewitnesses, Ankita and Tanmoy boarded a small engine-run boat with their families to watch the idol immersion.

When the boat reached the western side of the bridge, it collided with a larger engine-run boat and sank.

While the other passengers managed to swim ashore, the two children went missing in the river.

Kaliakair Fire Service Station Officer Ifthekhar Hossain Rayhan said that divers conducted an operation at the site in the morning.

Idris Ali, in-charge of the diver team from Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the rescue operation began at 7am on Friday.

Later, around 10am, the divers recovered the body of Ankita Rani.

Topics:

Boat capsizeFire Service
