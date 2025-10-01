Wednesday, October 01, 2025

One arrested over forceful cutting of Halim Fakir’s hair, beard

The incident took place in Kashiganj Bazar of Tarakanda upazila almost four months ago

Mymensingh police arrest Mojlu Mia in connection with the forceful cutting of Halim Uddin Fakir’s hair and beard in Kashiganj Bazar, Tarakanda upazila, four months after the incident on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 06:47 PM

Police have arrested a man in connection with the forceful cutting of Halim Uddin Fakir’s hair and beard, an incident that sparked nationwide outrage after a video went viral on social media.

The incident occurred almost four months ago in Kashiganj Bazar of Tarakanda upazila. A case was filed at Tarakanda police station on Saturday, leading to the arrest on Tuesday.

The arrestee individual was identified as Mojlu Mia, 50, son of the late Rajab Talukdar of Kashiganj Bazar. He is accused number seven in the case.

A police team arrested him from the Zero Point area of Mymensingh city on Tuesday afternoon, said Tarakanda police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Tipu Sultan on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the act was carried out by an organization called Human Service Bangladesh, whose members travelled from Dhaka to Mymensingh to perform the act.

Halim Uddin’s son, Shahid Mia Akand, filed the case naming seven people, including the organization’s head, Sohrab Hossain Ashrafi of Gamaritala village in Dhobaura upazila, and four to five unknown individuals. The police later registered it as a formal case.

The accused will be produced in court after questioning, the OC added.

Topics:

ArrestMymensingh
