Asif Nazrul: No chance of lifting ban on Awami League in near future

'Durga Puja is being celebrated joyfully across the country,' he says

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul visits Shankar Math puja mandap near New Market in Barisal city on October 1, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune.
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 05:14 PM

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said there is no possibility of the ban on Awami League’s activities being withdrawn anytime soon.

“When a party’s activities are banned, questions arise whether it is temporary or permanent. But I don’t see any chance of the ban on Awami League being lifted—not before the election, and not in the near future either,” he told reporters in Barisal.

He made the remarks after visiting the Sree Sree Shankar Math puja mandap in the city, where he expressed satisfaction over the celebrations. “Durga Puja is being celebrated joyfully across the country. People of all religions are citizens of Bangladesh and have equal rights to practice their faith,” he said.

Referring to the chief adviser’s recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Nazru added: “The election will be held in the first half of February. We have no intention to stay even a minute beyond that. We wanted to ensure visible progress in justice and reforms.” He noted that nine–10 reforms have already been implemented in the Ministry of Law.

Earlier, the adviser arrived at the Barisal Circuit House, visited Shankar Math near the New Market area, and exchanged greetings with leaders of the Hindu community before departing for Bhola.

BarisalDurga PujaAsif Nazrul
