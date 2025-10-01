Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Fisherman loses life in crocodile attack in Sundarbans

As the farmer's death resulted from a crocodile attack, his family will receive compensation according to government rules

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 03:51 PM

A fisherman was killed after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing in the Sundarbans on Tuesday afternoon and his body was recovered nearly seven hours later.

The deceased was identified as Subrata Mondal, 32, son of Kumud Mondal, from Dhangmari area in Dakop upazila, Khulna.

According to Azad Kabir, officer-in-charge of Karamjal Wildlife Breeding and Tourism Centre, Subrata had entered the Sundarbans on Tuesday morning with several others, carrying a government-issued pass obtained from the Dhangmari station under Chandpai Range of the East Forest Division.

After collecting fish and crabs in the Jongra area, they were returning in the afternoon.

Around 3:30pm, while crossing the Karamjal canal by swimming, a crocodile suddenly attacked Subrata, dragged him underwater, and disappeared into the canal. His companions tried desperately to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Later, locals and forest officials launched a search operation.

Subrata’s body was recovered around 10:30pm from the Gojalmari area of Karamjal canal, Azad Kabir said.

He said Subrata had entered the forest with official permission. As his death resulted from a crocodile attack, his family will receive compensation according to government rules.

Topics:

SundarbansCrocodile
