Poice: Victims of Khagrachhari violence identified

Three people killed during protests over the rape of a schoolgirl in Khagrachhari have been identified.

All three were residents of Hafchari Union in Guimara upazila. The deceased were Thoiching Marma, 20, son of Alakai Marma of Ramsu Bazar; Athuipru Marma, 21, son of Thuhlaong Marma of Amtali Para; and Aukhrau Marma, 22, son of Hasu Marma of Chheng Guli Para.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Chittagong Range, Ahsan Habib Palash, said autopsies were completed. “A total of 10 people were injured in the violence. One was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, while the others were admitted locally.”

The unrest began on Wednesday after a Marma teenage girl was found unconscious in a field. Her father filed a rape case at Sadar police station that night. Police, with army support, arrested a suspect at dawn on Wednesday.

Protests demanding justice soon broke out across Khagrachhari and escalated into violence. Despite the imposition of Section 144 and deployment of additional army and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel, the situation worsened, culminating in widespread violence in Guimara on Sunday, which left several people dead and injured.