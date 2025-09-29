4 die in separate road accidents in Gazipur

Four people died and four others injured in two separate road accidents in Gazipur on Monday.

In the afternoon, a motorcycle collided with a highway divider in front of Habib Petrol Pump in Samarsingh area of Pubail police station.

The deceased were identified as Shanto, 15, son of Manik Mia, and Likhon, 21, son of Jaman Mia, both from Taltiya (Purbopara) area. According to SM Amirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pubail police station, the two were riding at high speed towards Bhulta when they lost control. Their bodies were recovered by police.

Earlier in the morning, a head-on collision took place in Salna area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway between a covered van heading to Mymensingh and an oncoming auto-rickshaw.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Emdadul Haque, 40, from South Salna, and a female passenger, Madhabi Prasad, 42, from Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur.

Four others were injured and taken to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College.

Both vehicles were seized, but the van driver fled the scene. Legal action was underway, according to Siddiq Hossain, inspector (Investigation) of Sadar police station of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.