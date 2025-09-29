Residents defy blockade, carry on with daily life in hill districts

An indefinite road blockade was announced in the three hill districts with an eight-point demand following the Khagrachhari rape incident, but residents were seen disregarding the program.

According to relevant sources, road communication between the district’s seven upazilas, as well as with Dhaka, Chittagong and Rangamati, remained normal since Monday morning.

Passengers traveled to their destinations as usual, while movement at bus stations across the district appeared uninterrupted.

Shops remained open, and the general public continued their daily activities without disruption.

It was further learned that no rallies or protest gatherings were held in any of the district’s upazilas in response to the blockade called by an organization named Jumma Chhatra-Janata.

Yasin Hakim, owner of Imperial Express, said buses have been operating to Dhaka and Chittagong since Sunday morning and there has been no blockade in the district.

Additionally, hotels and motels in the district have experienced an influx of tourists coinciding with the Hindu community’s Durga Puja celebrations.

Police security has been tightened across the district in view of the festival and the arrival of tourists.

Members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed at various key points of the town to prevent any untoward incidents.

Md Masud Parvez, officer-in-charge of Bandarban Sadar police station, said everything in Bandarban remains normal and there has been no report of the blockade being enforced in the district.