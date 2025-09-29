Jahangir: Khagrachhari present situation is satisfactory

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Moday said they are trying their best to ensure a stable situation in Khagrachhari that leads the situation to a satisfactory level.

"We're mobilizing our maximum efforts as none can create unrest in Khagrachhari," he said.

He made the comments while inaugurating the construction of administrative-cum-barrack buildings for five police stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at the Old Ramna Thana Complex in the capital.

Reportedly, the CHT adviser had held meetings with local leaders and law enforcement agencies to pursue a stable situation in Khagrachhari.

Replying to a question about financial and arms assistance of a neighbouring country to create an anarchic situation in Khagrachhari, the home adviser said he would not mention name of any country, hut a move is there to make unstable situation in Khagrachhari by the cohorts of the fallen fascist.

He added that the group is also trying to create chaos across the country so that the ongoing Durga Puja, which began on Sunday could not be celebrated in a festive, peaceful, safe and unhindered manner.

The home adviser has sought cooperation from all to pursue normal situation in Khagrachhari and peaceful and safe celebrations of the Durga Puja.

Turning to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, he said the force has 50 police stations, half of which are housed in rented premises.

"We are working to shift all police stations into their own buildings," he added.

Earlier, three people were killed and several others including police and military personnel were injured in recent unrest in Khagrachhari.