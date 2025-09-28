Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Guimara market, houses set on fire amid blockade

Earlier, clashes between law enforcement and blockade supporters, including gunfire, left at least six injured

A fire engulfs shops at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara Upazila during a blockade organized by the “Jumma Chhatra Janata” in protest of a gang rape on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 07:03 PM

Miscreants set fire to Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila in Khagrachhari on Sunday around 1pm during a blockade organized by the “Jumma Chhatra Janata” in protest of the gang rape of a teenage girl in the hilly area.

Several shops were destroyed, and a few nearby homes were damaged. The market is located about 100 yards from the Chittagong-Khagrachhari road.

Video and photographs of the blaze have circulated widely on social media, showing shops engulfed in flames. Local residents said most affected shop owners belonged to hill communities.

Although protesters are no longer blocking roads, they remain present in the area, and law enforcement patrols have been deployed.

Earlier confrontations between police and blockade supporters reportedly involved gunfire, leaving at least six people injured.

Residents Monsajai Marma and Kongjori Marma said they were peacefully protesting near a food warehouse when law enforcement officers arrived, triggering a verbal dispute.

Police then opened fire, causing people to flee. Later, 20–25 masked individuals ransacked the market and nearby homes, setting several properties and motorcycles on fire, they added. 

Guimara police station Officer-in-Charge Md Enamul Haque Chowdhury said: “Clashes are occurring between hill and Bengali communities over the blockade. There have also been confrontations with law enforcement. The situation remains tense. We are working to restore normalcy.”

The blockade, which began Saturday, has disrupted traffic on Chittagong-Khagrachhari, Khagrachhari-Rangamati, and Khagrachhari-Sajek roads. On Sunday, protesters blocked roads using tyres and tree branches.

A tense atmosphere also prevailed in Khagrachhari town, with markets closed and security personnel stationed at key points.

A discussion session chaired by Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekhar Uddin Khandaker and attended by Adviser for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Supradip Chakma urged ethnic groups to live peacefully, warning that unrest was being exploited by some factions.

The gang rape occurred on Tuesday around 9pm as the teenage girl was returning home from tuition. Relatives found her unconscious in a field around 11pm. Police have arrested one person, and the court granted six days’ remand.

Topics:

KhagrachhariSupradip Chakma
Read More

Supradip vows legal action against rapists, armed criminals in CHT

Home adviser: Govt working to control situation in Khagrachhari

Section 144 cripples daily life in Khagrachhari

Khagrachhari rocked by clashes, looting, gunfire

Section 144 imposed indefinitely in Khagrachhari

Supradip Chakma calls for harmony among all religions, ethnicities, communities 

Latest News

Venezuela conducts military exercises after US deployment

Hajj packages announced: Airfare reduced, health insurance increased

Trump authorizes full force troop deployment in Portland

Supradip vows legal action against rapists, armed criminals in CHT

Dr Anisuzzaman: Strict action being taken against those who embezzled bank money

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x