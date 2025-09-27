BSF assaults two Bangladeshis and takes away their cows in Lalmonirhat

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly took away two cows belonging to Bangladeshi farmers and assaulted two locals in the Rahmatpur Bansbari area of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat.

The incident occurred around 3pm on Saturday near the S-5 sub-pillar of main border pillar 830, while bamboo traders Rashedul Islam, 28, and Joynal Hossain, 24, son of Azizul Haque, were cutting bamboo in the area.

Locals said BSF personnel crossed the border, physically assaulted the two men and when challenged, left the scene with two cows belonging to farmers Javed Ali and Shahabuddin.

Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Muhammad Musahid Masum, commander of BGB’s 61 Teesta Battalion, said that efforts are underway to take back the cows through proper diplomatic channels.