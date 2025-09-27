Saturday, September 27, 2025

BSF assaults two Bangladeshis and takes away their cows in Lalmonirhat

BSF left scene after confrontation with local residents nearby

BSF allegedly took two cows from Bangladeshi farmers at Patgram border. Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 10:57 PM

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly took away two cows belonging to Bangladeshi farmers and assaulted two locals in the Rahmatpur Bansbari area of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat.

The incident occurred around 3pm on Saturday near the S-5 sub-pillar of main border pillar 830, while bamboo traders Rashedul Islam, 28, and Joynal Hossain, 24, son of Azizul Haque, were cutting bamboo in the area.

Locals said BSF personnel crossed the border, physically assaulted the two men and when challenged, left the scene with two cows belonging to farmers Javed Ali and Shahabuddin.

Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Muhammad Musahid Masum, commander of BGB’s 61 Teesta Battalion, said that efforts are underway to take back the cows through proper diplomatic channels.

BSFCowLalmonirhatindian border
