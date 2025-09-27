College student killed in motorcycle-auto rickshaw collision in Bogra

A college student named Rakib Hasan, 20, was killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Shibganj upazila of Bogra.

The accident occurred in front of the Mahasthangarh Museum on Friday evening. He later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital that night, Shibganj police station OC Shahinuzzaman Shahin said on Saturday afternoon.

Police and family members said Rakib Hasan was the youngest among four sons of Shahjahan Ali of Chingaspur Uttarpara village in Namuja union of Bogra sadar upazila. He was a student of Class XI in the humanities department at Mahasthan Mahi Sawar Degree College.

On Friday evening, Rakib took his elder brother Raihan’s motorcycle to Mahasthan to photostat some necessary documents. When he reached the front of the Mahasthangarh Museum, his bike collided head-on with a CNG-run auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. He was thrown onto the road and critically injured.

Police and pedestrians rescued him and took him to Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH), where he died around 9pm while undergoing treatment.

Shibganj police station SI Saidul Hossain said Rakib was riding the motorcycle recklessly and at high speed, swerving on the road. He lost control in front of the Mahasthangarh Museum and hit the auto rickshaw, sustaining critical injuries. He later died at the hospital.

After legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family. The death of Rakib Hasan cast a shadow of grief over his family, relatives, villagers, and classmates. He was buried at his family graveyard in Chingaspur Uttarpara village after janaza prayers on Saturday morning.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been filed with Shibganj police station.