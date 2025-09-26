Friday, September 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Commissioner Anwarul: EC to bar officials involved in past election irregularities

PR system and the allocation of a party’s symbol will not create any influence or problems in the election, he assures

Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 03:40 PM

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker on Friday warned that officials found to have engaged in irregularities in past elections will not be assigned any duties in the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

He emphasised that the commission is closely monitoring the matter.

The commissioner made the remarks while delivering the keynote speech at a workshop titled "Identifying challenges and solutions for polling officials in the election process."

District election office organised the event at Shaheed Satu Hall of Chapainawabganj.

Responding to a question from journalists, Anwarul said that the proportional representation (PR) system and the allocation of a party’s symbol will not create any influence or problems in the election.

He added that the Election Commission (EC) functions as a constitutional institution and will not undertake any activities in violation of the law.

EC Additional Secretary KM Ali Newaz, Chapainawabganj Deputy Commissioner Abdus Samad, Superintendent of Police Rezaul Karim, and others, were present at the event.

Topics:

Election Commission
