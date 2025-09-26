Friday, September 26, 2025

Woman tortured tied to tree in Tangail

Legal action will be initiated if written complaint was submitted, police said

A 27-year-old woman was tied to a tree and assaulted in Sakhipur, Tangail. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 02:41 PM

A 27-year-old woman was tied to a tree and assaulted in Sakhipur, Tangail, after she went to claim her marital rights.

Her family later rescued her and admitted her to the Sakhipur Upazila Health Complex.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Bajail area of Hatea Rajbari union. A video of the assault went viral on social media, leading to widespread outrage in the area.

According to locals, the woman was in a romantic relationship with Abdur Rashid, 24, from Bajail village in Hatea Rajbari union. The two reportedly registered their marriage through a notary public at a court.

Following the marriage, Rashid took her to his relatives’ homes. However, when she attempted to move into her husband’s home, Rashid and his family denied the marriage.

On Thursday, the woman went to Rashid’s house with marriage documents, seeking recognition as his wife. She was then tied to a tree and beaten. 

The woman said: “I have court marriage documents, videos, photographs, and other evidence. They tied me to a tree, tortured me, and took everything away.”

Rashid, however, denied the allegations, saying: “I got involved with her through mobile phone. Later, during a trip, she and her associates confined me and took away my phone and money. They forced me to sign papers by bringing in a lawyer. She even tried to hang herself at my house, which is why she was tied up.”

Sakhipur police station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Bhuiyan said the police would take legal action if a written complaint was submitted.

Topics:

Tangail
