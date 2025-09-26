Friday, September 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
CNG-truck collision leaves 3 dead in Bogra

The victims include a 5-year-old child 

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 02:35 PM

Three people, including a child and a CNG autorickshaw driver, were killed and two others injured in a road accident early Friday morning in Sariakandi upazila of Bogra.

The accident occurred around 7am in the Kathaltala area of Fulbari Union, when a CNG autorickshaw collided with a sand-laden truck.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Shukur Ali, 55, a resident of the Tinmatha Railgate area in Bougra, Bipul, 45, and five-year-old Pallab.

According to hospital sources, Shukur Ali and Bipul were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Pallab, who sustained critical injuries, died on the way to Bogra city.

Two other passengers — Momtaz Begum, 35, and Rupa, 12, — were injured in the crash and are currently undergoing treatment at Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex.

Jamirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sariakandi police station, said that the drum truck involved in the collision has been seized.

Meanwhile, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Atiqur Rahman, who is also serving as acting upazila executive officer, said that an investigation is underway regarding the transportation of sand.

Topics:

Road CrashBogra
