Truck-autorickshaw crash kills three in Sumanganj

Three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in a collision between a truck and a CNG-run autorickshaw in Shantiganj of Sunamganj.

The accident occurred around 7am on Friday, on the Sylhet-Sunamganj regional highway in Paschim Pagla union of the upazila, reports Bangla Tribune.

The deceased were identified as Abadit Keshba Priya, 40, a resident of Ukilpara in Sunamganj municipality, and her daughter Prothoma Chowdhury, a seventh-grade student of Satish Chandra Girls’ High School. They were originally from Nabipur village of Baniachong upazila in Habiganj. The third victim was Sajal Ghosh, 50, from the Nabinagar area of the town.

The head-on collision between the truck and the autorickshaw took place in the Shatrumardan Bagherkona area of the Sylhet-Sunamganj regional highway in the morning. Two people died on the spot.

Later, critically injured Prothoma was taken to Shantiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Shantiganj police station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Ahad said the driver of the truck has been arrested. Legal proceedings are underway in connection with the incident.