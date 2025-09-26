Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Truck-autorickshaw crash kills three in Sumanganj

Legal proceedings are underway in connection with the incident, police said

The accident occurred on Friday, on the Sylhet-Sunamganj regional highway in Paschim Pagla union of Shantiganj, Sunamganj. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 01:36 PM

Three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in a collision between a truck and a CNG-run autorickshaw in Shantiganj of Sunamganj.

The accident occurred around 7am on Friday, on the Sylhet-Sunamganj regional highway in Paschim Pagla union of the upazila, reports Bangla Tribune.

The deceased were identified as Abadit Keshba Priya, 40, a resident of Ukilpara in Sunamganj municipality, and her daughter Prothoma Chowdhury, a seventh-grade student of Satish Chandra Girls’ High School. They were originally from Nabipur village of Baniachong upazila in Habiganj. The third victim was Sajal Ghosh, 50, from the Nabinagar area of the town.

The head-on collision between the truck and the autorickshaw took place in the Shatrumardan Bagherkona area of the Sylhet-Sunamganj regional highway in the morning. Two people died on the spot.

Later, critically injured Prothoma was taken to Shantiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Shantiganj police station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Ahad said the driver of the truck has been arrested. Legal proceedings are underway in connection with the incident.

Topics:

Road AccidentSunamganj
Read More

Mother-son killed in Bogra road crash

Two district administration staff killed in Sunamganj-Sylhet highway crash

Father, daughter killed in Mirsharai road crash

OC dies, wife Injured as bus hits them in Gazipur

75-year-old man dies in bus accident in Tangail

Bangladeshi student killed in road crash in Australia

Latest News

BNP races to finalize seat sharing with allies for polls

Woman tortured tied to tree in Tangail

CNG-truck collision leaves 3 dead in Bogra

Bangladesh, Oman ink MoU on diplomatic training

CID investigating 113 July uprising cases including 65 for murder

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x