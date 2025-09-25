Pro-BNP teachers suspend strike at RU

The strike will resume if security, proper educational environment not ensured, they warned

BNP-leaning teachers at Rajshahi University (RU) have suspended their strike, following similar decisions by Jamaat-leaning teachers and university officers and employees.

Professor Abdul Alim, president of the RU Nationalist Teachers Forum, announced the suspension at a press briefing near Administration Building-1 on Thursday afternoon.

He said a meeting with the vice chancellor earlier in the day resulted in assurances that those responsible for Saturday’s incident would face prompt disciplinary action.

“Based on the vice chancellor’s commitment and to ensure smooth Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election activities, we are suspending our protest from Friday,” Alim said.

He warned the forum would resume strike if security and a proper educational environment are not ensured.

RU teachers began their strike Sunday to protest the assault on the pro-vice chancellor, teachers, and officers. Officers and employees also staged a strike demanding reinstatement of the ward quota for their children. Jamaat-leaning teachers had ended their strike Monday, while officers and employees called off theirs Wednesday after a seven-day ultimatum.