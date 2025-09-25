Thursday, September 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Pro-BNP teachers suspend strike at RU

RU teachers began strike on Sunday in protest against assault on pro-vice chancellor, teachers, and staff members

Professor Abdul Alim speaking at a press briefing held on Thursday. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 08:25 PM

 

The strike will resume if security, proper educational environment not ensured, they warned

BNP-leaning teachers at Rajshahi University (RU) have suspended their strike, following similar decisions by Jamaat-leaning teachers and university officers and employees.

Professor Abdul Alim, president of the RU Nationalist Teachers Forum, announced the suspension at a press briefing near Administration Building-1 on Thursday afternoon. 

He said a meeting with the vice chancellor earlier in the day resulted in assurances that those responsible for Saturday’s incident would face prompt disciplinary action.

“Based on the vice chancellor’s commitment and to ensure smooth Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election activities, we are suspending our protest from Friday,” Alim said. 

He warned the forum would resume strike if security and a proper educational environment are not ensured.

RU teachers began their strike Sunday to protest the assault on the pro-vice chancellor, teachers, and officers. Officers and employees also staged a strike demanding reinstatement of the ward quota for their children. Jamaat-leaning teachers had ended their strike Monday, while officers and employees called off theirs Wednesday after a seven-day ultimatum.

Topics:

Rajshahi University (RU)Rucsu Polls
Read More

Rucsu polls deferred to October 16 over ‘complete shutdown’

Jamaat-backed teachers withdraw shutdown for Rucsu polls

RU student panel demands post-Durga Puja polls amid campus tensions

Indefinite shutdown declared at Rajshahi University

Rucsu polls on schedule, admission under quota suspended

RU staff observe full-day strike over ward quota restoration

Latest News

40-year-old dies after robbers render him unconscious at Jatrabari

Power shortage in Dhaka hits nearly 500MW following grid failure

Tk 189.8cr embezzlement: Ex-Agrani Bank MD, Nurjahan Group officials sued

'Moha Jadu' Habib Wahid debuts on Coke Studio Bangla with cross-cultural fusion

Study: 78% loans only given in Dhaka, Chittagong

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x