One killed, another injured in mob attack on suspected robbers in Gazipur

Haydar Islam, 51, was killed in a mob attack on suspicion of robbery in Gazipur. Another man, Al-Amin, 25, was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 4:30am on Wednesday in the Noyapara area of Gazipur Sadar. Joydebpur Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge (OC) Touhid Ahmed confirmed the information.

The deceased, Haydar Islam, was the son of Soleman Bepari from Jalalabad village of Langadu Upazila in Rangamati. The injured, Al-Amin, is the son of Mohan Dalal from Mohirhat village in Feni. Police have admitted the seriously injured Al-Amin to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Locals said that following several robberies in different areas of Gazipur Sadar recently, villagers kept watch at night.

On Wednesday morning, they became suspicious after seeing Haydar and Al-Amin roaming the area. When one of them was caught, 5 to 7 others fled. Later, people from the nearby Bhouragata area detained the second person, and when he spoke incoherently during questioning, the crowd attacked them. Police rescued them and took them to the hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead.

OC Touhid Ahmed, citing locals, said that people of Noyapara caught Haydar and Al-Amin on suspicion of robbery. When weapons were recovered from them, the locals, in anger, beat them up. Police arrived at the scene and took them to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital. The duty doctor in the hospital’s emergency department declared Haydar Islam dead.

Haydar Islam had several robbery cases registered against him at various police stations across the country.