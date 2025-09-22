Protest held over mob assault on Dhaka Tribune’s Rangpur correspondent

Over 150 Journalists in Rangpur staged a human chain and protest outside the Rangpur Press Club at 12pm on Monday, condemning the mob abduction and harassment of Dhaka Tribune and Bangla Tribune’s Rangpur correspondent, Liakat Ali Badal.

The mob reportedly took him to the city corporation premises and harassed him. Protestors also announced a boycott of all positive news coverage of the Rangpur City Corporation until the accused were arrested.

A case has been filed at Rangpur Metropolitan Kotwali police station against 14 individuals, including Rangpur City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Umme Fatema, Licensing Branch Officer Mizu, Administrative Officer Shanto, and BNP leaders Liton Parvez and Roky, identified as the masterminds behind the mob violence. OC Ataur Rahman confirmed the filing.

Despite a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the accused, no action was taken, prompting the protest. Over 150 journalists, including print, electronic, and online reporters, photojournalists, and video journalists from Rangpur and its sub-districts, joined the demonstration.

During the protest, Badal described the attack. He said the city corporation has refrained from issuing illegal auto-rickshaw licenses for 17 years. Yet, around 5,000 auto-rickshaws and 6,000 motorized rickshaws operate on a single main road, with over 50,000 operating illegally.

Badal alleged that on 8 September, the city corporation administration, allegedly using the names of “July Warrior” and “July Rajbondi,” secretly convened a meeting to approve 500 auto-rickshaw licenses, aiming to profit around Tk5 crore. A report exposing this appeared on the front page of Dainik Sangbad on 17 September, leading the city corporation to suspend the approvals.

In retaliation, on Sunday at 11:30am, under orders of a former BNP councilor, a mob seized and assaulted Badal near Kachari Bazar. He was forced into an auto-rickshaw, taken to the city corporation, and harassed in front of the CEO’s chamber. He was later rescued by media personnel.

Journalists warned that repeated mob attacks will undermine truthful reporting and urged immediate government action. Despite the prior ultimatum, the accused remain at large. A new 24-hour ultimatum has been issued, and if arrests are not made by Tuesday, journalists plan to besiege the office of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Wednesday.