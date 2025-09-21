Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Barisal and Chittagong divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

"A few places over Dhaka, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions may witness similar weather," it said with the anticipation of "moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Barisal and Chittagong divisions".



Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

It further said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay and the adjoining area around 24 September

2025.



On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 36°C in Feni, while the lowest temperature was 24.8°C in Tetulia.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:56pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:48am on Monday.