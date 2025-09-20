Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
ISPR: Weapon, ammunition seized in Khagrachhari

A fire exchange occurred between the army and armed members of UPDF-main during the operation, says the ISPR official.

Bangladesh Army recovered several rounds of ammunition and related materials during an operation in the remote areas of Panchari upazila in Khagrachhari. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 07:53 PM

Members of Bangladesh Army recovered several rounds of ammunition and related materials during an operation in the remote areas of Panchari upazila in Khagrachhari.

An exchange of fire occurred between the army and armed members of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF-main) during the operation, said Assistant Director of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) Rashedul Alam Khan on Saturday.

He said the army had been conducting long-term drives against armed hill groups in the remote Jagapara area of Panchari.

During a patrol on Saturday morning, an army team searched the house of a suspected active UPDF member. At that time, an armed UPDF group of 15 to 20 members stationed nearby opened fire. Due to the difficult terrain, the group managed to flee, thew official said.

One Russian pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, two magazines, 200 rounds of rifle ammunition, a walkie-talkie set, uniforms, and other related equipment. Legal procedures are underway to file cases against the armed members involved, he added.

Rashedul Alam Khan added that the Bangladesh Army remaied committed to ensuring the safety of life and property of all communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and that strict operations against armed groups will continue.

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyKhagrachhariInter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)United People's Democratic Front (UPDF)
