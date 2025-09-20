Electric shuttle service launched at Islamic University

Islamic University authorities have launched an environmentally friendly electric shuttle car service for students on the campus in Kushtia.

IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah inaugurated the 14-seat electric vehicles on a trial basis on Saturday.

According to the VC’s office, the shuttles will operate across the entire campus, with a flat fare of Tk5 regardless of distance.

The vehicles were purchased through an installment plan, under which the university will gain full ownership within two years.