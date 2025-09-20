Saturday, September 20, 2025

Electric shuttle service launched at Islamic University

The 14-seat electric vehicles were inaugurated  on a trial basis on Saturday

Electric shuttle service launched at Islamic University. Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 06:59 PM

Islamic University authorities have launched an environmentally friendly electric shuttle car service for students on the campus in Kushtia.

IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah inaugurated the 14-seat electric vehicles on a trial basis on Saturday.

According to the VC’s office, the shuttles will operate across the entire campus, with a flat fare of Tk5 regardless of distance.

The vehicles were purchased through an installment plan, under which the university will gain full ownership within two years.

Topics:

electric vehiclesIslamic University Kushtia
