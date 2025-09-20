UGC moves to address teacher shortage in public universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has vowed to fill all vacant teaching positions in public universities nationwide as quickly as possible.

UGC Chairman Professor SMA Faiz made the assurance while delivering the keynote speech on the first day of the two-day fresher orientation program for the 2024-2025 academic session at the Birshreshtha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on Saturday.

"Universities are facing severe teacher shortages. We will hold a meeting in the coming days to approve the vacant positions. I will do everything possible for Islamic University and other universities. A dedicated team is already working on this plan," he said.

The event was presided over by IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah. Special guests included IU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor M Yeaqub Ali and Treasurer Professor M Jahangir Alam. The program was jointly conducted by Professor M Rafiqul Islam of the Arabic Language and Literature department and Lecturer M Habibur Rahman of the Social Welfare department. Professor Begum Roksana Mili, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, delivered the welcome speech.

Addressing the freshmen, Dr Faiz reflected on the university’s past struggles: "In 2012, two students of Islamic University went missing. That reflected the political reality of the past sixteen years. While we could not liberate the country, the students of today have taken on that responsibility. I am grateful to you all for your courage in defending our freedom."

Other university officials present included Acting Registrar Professor M Manjurul Haque, Law Faculty Dean Professor Khandakar Tauhidul Alam, Biological Sciences Faculty Dean Professor Bably Sabrina Azhar, Student Adviser Professor Obaidul Islam, and Proctor Professor Shahinuzzaman. The program concluded with a cultural function featuring teachers and students from various departments.