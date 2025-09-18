Thursday, September 18, 2025

Four Comilla shrines attacked, set ablaze over Facebook post

Angry locals used loudspeakers to rally, torching two shrines and vandalising two others in Asadpur village

Shrines damaged and torched by angry locals in Comilla’s Asadpur village on Thursday. September 18, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 07:25 PM

A mob attacked and set fire to four shrines on Thursday morning in Comilla, following an alleged derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). 

The incident occurred around 9:30am in Asadpur village of Homna upazila’s Asadpur union.

Police and army personnel rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Comilla SP Nazir Ahmed Khan added: “Police acted swiftly to arrest the accused. Those who took the law into their own hands and attacked the shrines have been identified, and legal action will follow. Additional police have been deployed to maintain security.”

Khyemalika Chakma said: “Derogatory remarks against the Prophet (PBUH) sparked public outrage, leading to attacks on shrines.”

According to police and locals, a Facebook account posted derogatory remarks about the Prophet (PBUH) on Wednesday at 10:52am. Enraged villagers gathered in front of the police station, demanding strict action against the post. The accused was arrested from Fakirbari area of Asadpur village on Wednesday afternoon. That evening, Homna unit Islami Jubo Sena’s organizing secretary Shariful Islam filed a case against the accused at Homna police station. On Thursday morning, he was produced before court.

Despite the arrest, locals rallied with loudspeakers on Thursday morning and set fire to Kofil Uddin Shah and Hawali Shah shrines, while vandalizing Kalai Shah and Abdu Shah shrines. Two fire service units extinguished the flames.

Upazila Islami Front secretary Shafik Rana and Islami Jubo Sena leader Shariful Islam said the arrested individual had repeatedly posted provocative content online.

