Thursday, September 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bagerhat protesters storm election office over constituency map for 3rd day

The protest erupted after the EC finalized the gazette of reducing Bagerhat’s constituencies from four to three

Protesters besiege election office for 3rd straight day in Bagerhat on September 18, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 02:18 PM
Locals besieged the Bagerhat election office for the third consecutive day on Thursday, demanding that all four parliamentary seats in the district be retained.
 
Protesters under the banner of the "All-Party United Committee" took position under tents in front of the election office in the morning.
 
Though they will not announce any hartal or blockade programs until the Durga Puja festival, they will observe sit-in until their demands are met.
 
MA Salam, co-convenor of the committee and president of Bagarhat district BNP, said the protest and sit-in are ongoing.
 
“We have submitted a petition to the High Court, and the court has initially issued an order for a 10-day period. We will continue our movement until our demand is met. If necessary, we are ready to escalate with non-cooperation programs,” he added.
 
The HC issued a rule asking why directives should not be given to retain four constituencies in Bagerhat, and why the Election Commission’s decision to reduce the seats to three should not be declared illegal.
 
The Election Commission and other relevant authorities have been asked to respond within 10 days, the protesters said.
 
On July 30, the Election Commission proposed reducing Bagerhat’s four constituencies to three ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.
 
Shortly after the announcement, locals launched protests and later attended EC hearings demanding the restoration of all four seats.
 
On September 4, the EC finalized the gazette, keeping only three seats, sparking further outrage.
 
According to the gazette, the new constituencies are Bagerhat-1 (Sadar-Chitalmari-Mollahat), Bagerhat-2 (Fakirhat-Rampal-Mongla), and Bagerhat-3 (Kachua-Morrelganj-Sarankhola upazila). Previously, elections were held in four constituencies.

BagerhatBangladesh Election Commission (EC)Bangladesh Parliament
