Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DIG Rezaul: Perpetrators of Faridpur violence to be brought to book

Earlier, on Monday, protesters rampaged in Bhanga upazila opposing Faridpur-4 constituency demarcation

Earlier, on Monday, protesters rampaged in Bhanga upazila opposing Faridpur-4 constituency demarcation. Photo: UNB
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 11:02 AM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for Dhaka Range Rezaul Karim has said that those responsible for the violence in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district will be brought to book.

“We will undoubtedly bring the fascists to justice. I have instructed the authorities concerned to arrest those involved in the violence. The real perpetrators behind the attack will be identified and brought under legal action,” he told a press briefing at Bhanga police station complex on Monday midnight.

Steps are being taken to ensure public safety and law and order, he added.

“We have spoken with the deputy commissioner (DC) of Faridpur regarding Monday’s incident, the law and order situation and public safety. We have also talked with the people who were on duty during the violence,” the DIG said.

He also mentioned that four to five police personnel were injured during the incident.

“Legal action will be taken against those involved in Monday’s attack. We are doing everything necessary to maintain public security,” he added.

Referring to the damages caused by the attack, the DIG said the district police have been tasked with assessing the losses at Bhanga police station, while the deputy commissioner has been assigned to evaluate the damages at the upazila parishad.

Meanwhile, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Hasan Molla said: “We have talked with the Election Commission, expressing the public's emotions and sentiments through a report. The commission will review it.”

He also mentioned that a writ petition has been filed with the High Court over the alleged redrawing of two union boundaries, with the hearing expected on Sunday.

The DC urged Bhanga residents to remain calm and step back from protest programs.

“We understand people's emotions. We are working on these concerns. I again urge the residents of Bhanga to wait patiently for the legal process to unfold and refrain from any further protest programs. You have a good reputation—please ensure no harm comes to the public,” he said.

Regarding the extent of the damage, the DC said a full on-site assessment would be conducted and detailed information shared later.

Earlier, on Monday, protesters went on a rampage in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district opposing the demarcation of the Faridpur-4 constituency by the Election Commission.

They vandalized Bhanga police station, the upazila parishad building, a highway police outpost and the Bhanga municipality building, and set the local Election Commission office and several vehicles on fire.

Topics:

FaridpurVandalized
Read More

Protests turn violent in Bhanga

240 sued over Faridpur road blockade

Govt to clear Faridpur road blockade if issue not resolved by Sunday afternoon

Faridpur protesters block highways, railways for 5th day over constituency demarcation

Two highways blocked again in Faridpur

Faridpur residents block two highways in protest of constituency reorganization

Latest News

Child patients with pneumonia, diarrhea and dengue overwhelm hospitals

Narayanganj blast claims 14-year-old girl, third in family

Ambassador Miller: Helping Bangladesh prepare for 'free, fair' election

Dhaka air quality continues to be moderate Tuesday morning

Donald Trump’s vision for Gaza’s future: What a leaked plan tells us about US regional strategy

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x