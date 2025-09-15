4-day-old baby stolen from hospital in Khulna

A four-day-old newborn was stolen from Daps Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at Rupsha Traffic intersection of Khulna city on Monday.

The baby, born to Sujan Mia and Farzana Akter of Mongla Signal Road area, went missing from the hospital’s second floor in the afternoon, said Khulna Sadar police Officer-in-Charge Hawladar Sanowar Hossain Masud.

CCTV footage showed a woman carrying a covered baby from the third floor to the second floor. Authorities were investigating, with suspicion focused on the woman captured in the footage.