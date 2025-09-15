Monday, September 15, 2025

240 sued over Faridpur road blockade

Bhanga police station SI Habibur Rahman filed a case Sunday night under the Speedy Trial Act

Locals blocked highways at Mansurabad and Hamirdi bus stand by felling trees, halting traffic on Faridpur-Barisal and Dhaka-Khulna routes from 9:30am Friday, September 5, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 01:04 PM

Police filed a case naming 90 people and 150 unnamed others in connection with protests and blockades in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur over parliamentary seat re-demarcation.

Sub-inspector of Bhanga police station Habibur Rahman filed the case late Sunday night under the Speedy Trial Act by, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Ashraf Hossain.

MM Siddiq Mia, chairman of Algi Union Parishad and chief coordinator of the All-Party Unity Council formed around the movement, was made the prime accused.

He was arrested by detectives from Chandhat union of Nagarkanda upazila on Saturday midnight and later shown arrested in the case.

Hamirdi Union Parishad chairman Md Khokon Mia was also named as the second accused.

According to the case statement, Siddiq Mia led the protest on Thursday when demonstrators blocked the Dhaka–Khulna highway at Swadi in Algi union.

The protesters allegedly felled trees, set fire to tires and created panic by displaying force, obstructing the movement of vehicles and causing public suffering.

When police tried to intervene, the protesters turned aggressive but later fled the scene when chased.

The protests erupted after the Election Commission, in a gazette notification on August 4, reallocated Algi and Hamirdi unions of Faridpur-4 constituency (Bhanga–Charbhadrasan–Sadar upazila) to neighbouring Faridpur-2.

Since then, locals have staged multiple demonstrations, including blocking two highways, two rail routes, and the Dhaka–Mawa–Bhanga Expressway, causing immense disruption for people across 21 southern districts.

Protesters enforced another day-long blockade on Sunday and announced fresh blockades for Monday and Tuesday.

Topics:

BlockadeFaridpur
