Sunday, September 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
17 shops gutted in Gazipur fire

The blaze originated in one of the tin-shed shops and soon spread to adjacent stores, burning valuables

Map of Gazipur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 01:43 PM

At least 17 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at a T-shirt manufacturing market in Chandana area of Gazipur city early Sunday.

According to locals and fire service officials, the blaze originated in one of the tin-shed shops and soon spread to adjacent stores, burning valuables.

Locals first attempted to douse the flames but failed and later informed the fire service. Two units from Chourasta Modern Fire Service and two more from Joydebpur Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after about 45 minutes of frantic effort.

Md Iqbal Hasan, senior station officer of Chourasta Fire Service Station, said the cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.

He added that the extent of losses would be assessed after investigation.

GazipurFire Accident
