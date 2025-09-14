5 students suspended over bus vandalism at Islamic University

The authorities of Islamic University (IU) have temporarily suspended five students over an incident of bus vandalism at the university’s main gate.

Among them, two students were suspended for one year and the remaining three for six months.

This information was revealed in three separate official orders signed on Saturday by acting registrar Professor Dr Monjurul Haque.

The decision was taken at the 270th Syndicate meeting of the university held on August 28.

The two students suspended for one year are Shahriar Nazim of the 2019–20 academic session from the Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and Mostafizur Rahman Sayem of the 2021–22 academic session from the Department of Marketing.

The three students suspended for six months are Abdul Mannan Luman, Syed Sajid Hossain, and Takbir Hasan Hridoy, all from the 2021–22 session of the Department of Marketing.

According to reports, on the night of January 22, students of Islamic University stopped a bus of SB Transport at the main gate following allegations of misconduct by its supervisor towards students.

During the stoppage, several students vandalized the bus. When coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement intervened to prevent the vandalism, the offenders assaulted them, resulting in a physical altercation.

To investigate the incident, the university administration formed a four-member inquiry committee.

Following the review of the committee’s report at the Syndicate meeting on August 28, the authorities decided to temporarily suspend the five students.

Acting registrar Professor Dr Monjurul Haque said: “The Syndicate took this decision regarding the students, and the concerned individuals have been formally notified through letters.”