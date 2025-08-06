Wednesday, August 06, 2025

CID begins probe into IU student's murder

The probe is being conducted alongside parallel investigations by the Islamic University Police Station and the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI)

Islamic University (IU). Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 11:04 PM

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the murder of Islamic University (IU) student Sajid Abdullah, proceeding on verbal orders due to delays in formal transfer procedures.

CID officials started collecting evidence from the crime scene, according to IU official sources on Wednesday.

The probe is being conducted alongside parallel investigations by the Islamic University Police Station and the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

On Monday, Sajid’s father, Ahsan Habibullah, filed a case at the Islamic University Police Station, specifically requesting that the CID take over the investigation—a process currently underway.

Sajid’s body was found on July 17 in a pond near Shah Azizur Rahman Hall on the IU campus at around 4:45pm. A viscera report released on Sunday confirmed he died from strangulation and was likely killed approximately 30 hours before the autopsy, placing the time of death at around 3:30am on July 16.

As the investigation progresses, students and the university community are demanding swift, transparent justice, intensifying pressure on law enforcement to ensure accountability.

x