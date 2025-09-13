Saturday, September 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Two die in separate train-related accidents in Tangail

The accidents occured in Bhuapur and Basail upazilas

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 09:54 PM

Two people died in Tangail on Saturday in separate train-related accidents.

One incident occurred in Basail upazila in the afternoon, while the other took place in Bhuapur upazila in the morning.

The deceased include Abdul Jalil of Tepibari village in Bhuapur upazila, while the name of the other victim has not been confirmed.

In Basail, an unidentified girl, around 10–11 years old, fell from the roof of a moving train in the Sonalia Purba Para area of Habla union. According to police and local sources, the Banlata Express, which departed from Dhaka, was travelling to Rajshahi. The girl was riding on the roof when she fell and died.

Locals who discovered the body informed the railway police. Harun-ur-Rashid, in charge of Tangail Gharinda railway outpost, said the body was recovered and sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue.

In Bhuapur, 80-year-old Abdul Jalil died after being hit by a train. Residents said he was on his way to a paddy field to apply fertilizer when the 37 Up Mymensingh Mail, which had departed from Chittagong and was heading to Bhuapur, struck him in the Tepibari area. Abdul Jalil died on the spot, and his family later collected the body and brought it home.

Topics:

AccidentsTangail
Read More

Ex-Gulshan police station OC arrested

Section 144 imposed in Tangail ahead of two rival rallies at same venue

Train services between Dhaka, northern routes resume after 3hrs

75-year-old man dies in bus accident in Tangail

Jatiya Party office vandalized in Tangail, highway blocked 

Woman’s body recovered in Tangail

Latest News

Sakhawat: Election to be held in February without doubt

Anisuzzaman: No way to backtrack from LDC graduation

Flick blasts Spain over Yamal injury issue

14 students withdraw from Rucsu, Senate polls

Chhatra Dal’s Mithu quits independent VP bid ahead of Rucsu polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x