Two die in separate train-related accidents in Tangail

Two people died in Tangail on Saturday in separate train-related accidents.

One incident occurred in Basail upazila in the afternoon, while the other took place in Bhuapur upazila in the morning.

The deceased include Abdul Jalil of Tepibari village in Bhuapur upazila, while the name of the other victim has not been confirmed.

In Basail, an unidentified girl, around 10–11 years old, fell from the roof of a moving train in the Sonalia Purba Para area of Habla union. According to police and local sources, the Banlata Express, which departed from Dhaka, was travelling to Rajshahi. The girl was riding on the roof when she fell and died.

Locals who discovered the body informed the railway police. Harun-ur-Rashid, in charge of Tangail Gharinda railway outpost, said the body was recovered and sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue.

In Bhuapur, 80-year-old Abdul Jalil died after being hit by a train. Residents said he was on his way to a paddy field to apply fertilizer when the 37 Up Mymensingh Mail, which had departed from Chittagong and was heading to Bhuapur, struck him in the Tepibari area. Abdul Jalil died on the spot, and his family later collected the body and brought it home.