Khulna City Corporation announces 719.50C budget for FY26

The Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has announced a budget of Tk719.50 crore for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Divisional Commissioner and KCC Administrator Md Firoz Sarkar unveiled the budget at the Shaheed Altaf Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban on Thursday.

According to the proposal, revenue income (including previous balance) has been estimated at Tk455.93 crore, while government grants are projected at Tk130.28 crore.

In addition, Tk133.28 crore has been allocated for special development projects. Revenue expenditure has been set at Tk277.65 crore.

Last fiscal year (2024–25), the budget target was Tk981.99 crore, but the revised budget stood at Tk618.25 crore, with an achievement rate of 62.96%.

Highlighting the budget’s features, the administrator said no new taxes have been imposed this year. Instead, revenue will be increased by collecting arrears of municipal taxes, bringing new establishments under the existing tax net, and expanding internal sources of income.

He described the budget as development-oriented, focusing on road and drainage improvements, waterlogging prevention, waste management, expansion of civic services, dengue prevention, mosquito control, religious and educational institutions, parks, roads, modernization of KCC offices, improved accountability, and enhanced healthcare services. Plans also include constructing a memorial in honor of martyrs of August 2024 and earlier.

The administrator said that after meeting establishment costs, Tk114.89 crore has been earmarked from KCC’s own fund for various development sectors.

Of this, Tk100.23 crore has been allocated for public works, BMDF, infrastructure, street lighting, education, sports and culture, social welfare, environment, public health, veterinary and conservancy services.

Additionally, Tk14.66 crore is set aside for repair and maintenance, and Tk7.90 crore for capital expenditure. Another Tk55 crore has been earmarked for ADP allocations, including Tk23.32 crore for public works, Tk8.72 crore for public health, Tk21.56 crore for conservancy, and Tk70 lakh each for emergency water supply and veterinary services.

Currently, 11 development projects are being implemented in the city with support from various development partners.

In FY 2025–26, Tk133.18 crore has been allocated for these projects, including Tk60.83 crore for the Climate Change Adaptation Urban Development Project-2, Tk50 crore for the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Project, Tk7.50 crore for Unicef’s Smart Wash Initiative, Tk6 crore for the Urban Primary Health Care Services Delivery Project, Tk1.75 crore for Integrity for Transmit through Youth Council, and smaller allocations for several other projects.

Besides, Tk75.28 crore has been allocated for two projects under the national ADP.

KCC’s acting Chief Executive Officer Sharif Asif Rahman presided over the budget session, attended by political leaders, civil society representatives, business leaders, government officials, senior KCC officers, and journalists.