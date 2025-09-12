Father, daughter killed in Mirsharai road crash

Two people were killed when a private car rammed into a covered van that was parked on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Mirsharai upazila.

The accident occurred at 7:30am on Friday on the Chittagong-bound lane of the highway in front of Baytus Sultan Jame Mosque at Thakur Dighi Bazar.

Four others inside the private car were injured. Among them, two were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The deceased were identified as Golam Sarwar, 42, and his three-year-old daughter Muskan. Sarwar was the son of the late Emdadul Haque of Akkas Ali Market area in Bamanate, Sector 10, Uttara, under Turag police station in Dhaka. The identities of the injured could not be confirmed immediately.

Zorarganj highway police Sub-Inspector Borhan Uddin said: “A reckless private car (Dhaka Metro Gha-13-7348) hit a covered van (Dhaka Metro U-11-7168) parked by the roadside, leaving two people dead on the spot and four others injured. The driver reportedly fell asleep, which caused the accident.”

He added: “With the help of the Fire Service and local people, the injured and deceased were rescued and taken to the upazila health complex, where doctors declared two people dead. Four others from the car were injured, and two of them were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Both vehicles have been seized from the scene. Traffic on the highway is now normal. Further legal action will be taken in this regard.”