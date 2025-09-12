Friday, September 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Father, daughter killed in Mirsharai road crash

Driver fall asleep, causing the accident, police says

Two people were killed when a private car rammed into a covered van that was parked on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 01:48 PM

Two people were killed when a private car rammed into a covered van that was parked on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Mirsharai upazila.

The accident occurred at 7:30am on Friday on the Chittagong-bound lane of the highway in front of Baytus Sultan Jame Mosque at Thakur Dighi Bazar.

Four others inside the private car were injured. Among them, two were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The deceased were identified as Golam Sarwar, 42, and his three-year-old daughter Muskan. Sarwar was the son of the late Emdadul Haque of Akkas Ali Market area in Bamanate, Sector 10, Uttara, under Turag police station in Dhaka. The identities of the injured could not be confirmed immediately.

Zorarganj highway police Sub-Inspector Borhan Uddin said: “A reckless private car (Dhaka Metro Gha-13-7348) hit a covered van (Dhaka Metro U-11-7168) parked by the roadside, leaving two people dead on the spot and four others injured. The driver reportedly fell asleep, which caused the accident.”

He added: “With the help of the Fire Service and local people, the injured and deceased were rescued and taken to the upazila health complex, where doctors declared two people dead. Four others from the car were injured, and two of them were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Both vehicles have been seized from the scene. Traffic on the highway is now normal. Further legal action will be taken in this regard.”

Topics:

Road AccidentChittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH)
Read More

OC dies, wife Injured as bus hits them in Gazipur

75-year-old man dies in bus accident in Tangail

Religious adviser visits CMCH to check on injured CU students

Mayor demands judicial inquiry into CU clash

Bangladeshi student killed in road crash in Australia

Tearful CU pro-VC pleads for calm amid student-local violence

Latest News

Shafiqul: Parliamentary elections to be held by February 15

3,797 cases filed, 26.38C fines realized in nationwide anti-pollution drives

7 CU students hospitalized as hunger strike over proctorial body continues

Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51

2 injured in Shahjahanpur clash over dominance

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x