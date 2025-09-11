Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Harijan Sweeper Colony faces eviction fears

Kathpatti is a commercial area, influential groups are trying to evict sweepers to build a commercial complex, they alleged

Members of the minority Harijan community is living their days in fear of eviction. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 06:38 PM

Members of the minority Harijan community Ward 9 Sweeper Colony in Barisal City Corporation (BCC) say they are living in fear of eviction.

Residents claimed that BCC verbally asked them to vacate the land after the upcoming Durga Puja to make way for a multistorey commercial complex. In protest, affected families submitted a memorandum to the city administrator at Nagar Bhaban on Thursday, demanding that the eviction be canceled.

When contacted, BCC Chief Executive Officer Rezaul Bari denied any decision to evict Harijans. “City Corporation has only asked non-Harijan residents, who are not part of the community but live in the colony, to leave,” he said.

They have no joy in Durga Puja this year, only fear of eviction from the land where they have lived for over a hundred years said residents of the colony.

Munu Lal, one of the petitioners, said the administrator’s personal assistant received their memorandum. “We hope he will consider our application so we can continue living in Sweeper Colony.”

Another resident, Jharna Lal, noted that while only nine families are employed by the City Corporation, nearly 30 families live in the colony. “As land prices rise, influential quarters are eyeing these colonies,” he alleged.

Elderly residents expressed similar frustration. Sixty-five-year-old Benu Rani, whose family has lived in the colony for seven generations, said: “We never thought of leaving. We do not understand why the City Corporation has suddenly turned against us.”

Seventy-five-year-old Chuni Lal added, “We have been serving city residents for ages. Now we are to be evicted from our land?”

Local elders said similar colonies exist in Kathpatti, Amir Kutir, Kaunia Bhakta Colony, and other areas of Barisal with the support of the City Corporation. They alleged that because Kathpatti is a commercial area, influential groups are trying to evict sweepers to build a commercial complex in cooperation with BCC.

Uttam Kumar Bhakta, president of the Bangladesh Dalit and Excluded Rights Movement (BDERM), said Harijans are already a marginalized community. “They receive meager salaries for serving the city, which is why colonies were set up for them. Now even these colonies are under threat. 

“We strongly protest this and hope the authorities will halt the process,” he said, recalling a similar eviction attempt at Mirer Jalla Sweeper Colony in Dhaka, which was stopped by a High Court order.

Topics:

Barisal City Corporation (BCC)
Read More

BCC starts massive clean-up to remove Eid sacrifical waste

BCC to remove sacrificial waste within 8hrs

Barisal City Corporation faces massive reconstruction costs

Mosquitoes on the prowl even before monsoon in Barisal

5 people including former mayor sued for illegal appointment

BCC announces budget with focus on development

Latest News

Love across miles: Coke Studio Bangla drops ‘Long Distance Love’

SERAC-Bangladesh joins WHO SEARO Youth Council for 2025–26 term

Speakers: Consider women as powerful stakeholders in energy sector

Christian Eriksen signs with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg

Jucsu polls: Shompritir Oikya cites bias, irregularities

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x