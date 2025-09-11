RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Workers of Xinyuan Garments Co Ltd blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur on Thursday morning, demanding payment of outstanding wages.

The blockade caused severe traffic congestion on the busy highway.

The demonstration began around 7:30am in the Dighirpar area of Gazipur city, when workers took to the highway to press their demands.

The protesting workers said that wages for August, along with night bills, tiffin allowances, incentive bonuses and attendance bonuses, were scheduled to be paid on Wednesday.

However, the management failed to deliver on its commitment.

In protest, more than 200 workers blocked the highway, disrupting vehicular movement and causing immense suffering to commuters.

They warned that if their dues were not paid promptly, they would resume their agitation.

Inspector Farukul Alam of the Gazipur Industrial Police said that the workers withdrew their blockade around 8:30am and returned to the factory premises.

"The situation is now under control. Industrial police and local police have been deployed in front of the factory and nearby areas to avert any untoward incident,” he added.

Attempts to contact the factory authorities for comment were unsuccessful.